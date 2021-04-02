A Titian painting of the Last Supper was forgotten for over a century, despite being on display

After 100 years of going unnoticed, a painting of Titian’s The Last Supper is found in a temple in England

Ledburry is a city with less than 10 thousand inhabitants In England. In the village there is a gothic church, where the parishioners go since the 13th century. On one of the main walls of the temple, just above the main altar, a yellowish painting of the Last Supper, almost forgotten, hung for over a hundred years. No one ever found out, until recently, that it was a painting by Titian.

Why didn’t anyone notice that a Titian was there?

A descendant of art collector John Skippe donated the painting to the parish in 1909. Photo: St. Michael and All Angels Church via Facebook

Titian’s painting of the Last Supper at Ledbury measures 3.6 x 1.5 meters. Upon entering, it is impossible not to see it. Nevertheless, went unnoticed for over a century for art historians skilled in the Renaissance master. Many of the faithful, moreover, they never paid attention to the details of the workIt was part of the furniture in his local temple, nothing more.

However, after an article published in The Telegraph by journalist Dalya Alberge, a group of experts became interested in the forgotten work. It seems that it was painted unpretentious in Titian’s study, long before it became an icon from the Renaissance in the 16th century.

It was the curator Ronald Moore who found the painting by chance. Ledury’s church asked him to restore a nineteenth-century copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper. However, as he approached the work on the altar, he could not believe his own eyes: he was in front of a piece by Titian.

We suggest: An unknown Van Gogh breaks record and is auctioned for 13 million euros in Paris

A thorough authenticity study

Titian’s signature was hidden in a jug in the scene of the Last Supper.

Photo: Ronald Moore and Patricia Kenny

Moore devoted himself to studying the work for about 11,000 hours together with researcher Patricia Kenny. Together, they found categorical evidence that, indeed, they had with them an original work by the Italian master. In addition to the signature, a letter was found written in 1775 by the collector John Skippe, which refers to it after having acquired it.

It is known that one of Skippe’s descendants donated the work to Ledbury Church in the early 20th century. Moore, however, can’t help but show his surprise at the find:

“It’s so big and no one has noticed it for 110 years,” the expert tells The Telegraph. “Everything that comes from Titian’s workshop is really very important.”

Kenny and Moore’s work was three years and a few months of observation and analysis. After removing layers of varnish, the canvas was examined under UV light, eventually revealing Titian’s original signature in the lower left corner of the work.

According to researchers, it is possible that the master’s assistants finished the work in Venice, after being commissioned by a Venetian convent around 1560. For this reason, the heads of each of the saints appear to be painted by different hands.

According to Moore, this may be the last Titian painting to be found, with a remarkable wealth of techniques: “Having been created over 20 years, it gives us the opportunity to examine the different hands involved in the workshop”, emphasizes the expert.

Keep reading:

The story of the indigenous painter who created the Virgin of Guadalupe

Macabre Dance: the movement that was born from the horror of the Black Death