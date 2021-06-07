A tiny microscopic animal is still alive after 24,000 years frozen

Russian scientists have proven that bdelloid rotifers have a remarkable ability to survive in a state of suspended animation under ice for thousands of years.

The study may offer clues to the best way to cryopreserve the cells, tissues and organs of other animals, including humans

Bdelloid rotiferss are multicellular animals so small that you need a microscope to see them. Despite their size, they are known to be tough, capable of surviving desiccation, freezing, starvation, and a lack of oxygen. Now, researchers have found that not only can they withstand freezing, but they can persist for at least 24,000 years in Siberian permafrost and surviver.

“Our report is the strongest evidence to date that multicellular animals can withstand tens of thousands of years in cryptobiosis, the state of metabolism almost completely stopped “, states in the journal ‘Current Biology’ Stas Malavin, of the Laboratory of Soil Cryology of the Institute of Physico-Chemical and Biological Problems of Soil Science in Pushchino (Russia).

The rotifers had survived for up to 10 years when frozen, according to previous tests. In the new study, the researchers used radiocarbon dating to determine that the rotifers they recovered from the permafrost were about 24,000 years old.

Once thawed, the rotifer, which belongs to the genus Adineta, was able to reproduce in a clonal process known as parthenogenesis. To follow the process of freezing and recovering the ancient rotifer, the researchers frozen and then thawed dozens of rotifers in the laboratory.

Studies showed that rotifers pthey hate resisting ice crystal formation that occurs during slow freezing. This suggests that they have some mechanism to protect their cells and organs from damage at extremely low temperatures.

Cryopreservation of human organs

“The bottom line is that a multicellular organism can be frozen and stored as such for thousands of years and then come back to life, the dream of many fiction writers, says Malavin. Of course, the more complex the organism, the more difficult it will be. keep it alive frozen and, in the case of mammals, it is currently not possible. However, going from a unicellular organism to an organism with a gut and brain, even if it is microscopic, is a great step forward. ”

Researchers will continue to explore Arctic samples for other organisms capable of such cryptobiosis in the long term. Ultimately, they want to know more about the biological mechanisms that allow rotifers to survive. The hope is that the knowledge of these tiny animals offers clues as to the best way to Cryopreserve the cells, tissues, and organs of other animals, including humans.

The Soil Cryology Laboratory is specialized in isolating microscopic organisms from ancient Siberian permafrost. To collect samples, they use a drilling rig in some of the most remote places in the Arctic.

They have already identified many single-celled microbes. A nematode worm has also been reported from 30,000 years old and about what they have regenerated mosses and some plants after many thousands of years trapped in ice. Now the team adds rotifers to the list of organisms with a remarkable ability to survive, seemingly indefinitely, in a state of suspended animation beneath the frozen landscape.