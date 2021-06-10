a timeline of your relationship

Listen to Ben Affleck’s compliments to Jennifer Lopez 0:45

(CNN) – Should we really be surprised by Bennifer 2.0 given that Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 album, “This Is Me… Then”, contained a single meaning entitled “Dear Ben?”

As Lopez and Ben Affleck are appearing together more often recently and heating up the headlines, let’s take a look at the duo’s history.

December 2001

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals trapped in a job together and the couple struck up a real-life friendship.

April 2002

Speculation that Ben and Jen could be more than just friends began after he took out a full-page ad in trade publications to promote his movie and praise his performance.

“It has been nothing but an honor and a pleasure to work with you,” the ad read. “I wish I was lucky enough to be in all your movies.” Signed: “With love, respect and gratitude, Ben Affleck.”

July 2002

Lopez and Chris Judd filed for divorce during the summer of 2002, but had reportedly been separated for a time by then.

“Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd have announced that they have resolved all issues arising from their marriage,” the couple’s attorneys said in a statement at the time. “The resolution was extremely friendly … The two will remain friends.”

2002 Aug

Paparazzi photos of Lopez and Affleck kissing began to circulate.

November 2002

The couple got engaged after Affleck asked the question with a gorgeous 6.1-carat pink diamond personalized ring from Harry Winston.

He also appears as Lopez’s love interest in the music video for his single “Jenny From the Block,” whose story takes the paparazzi treatment of their relationship.

In the video, Affleck literally kisses his famous butt in a scene of the couple on a yacht.

March 2003

Lopez and Affleck make an impressive couple on the red carpet at the 75th Annual Academy Awards.

July 2003

The couple attend the premiere of their movie “Gigli”, which is finally a bomb at the box office.

September 2003

Days before the couple married, they postponed their nuptials and released the following statement:

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy girlfriends’ in three different locations, we realized something was wrong. We begin to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We feel what should have been a joyous and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.

Sources told CNN at the time that the couple were “taking a break.”

Jan 2004

The couple officially called off their engagement and broke up.

March 2004

Another film in which the two co-starred together, “Jersey Girl,” opens and disappoints at the box office.

June 2004

Lopez married her friend, singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins: a son and a daughter.

In his 2014 book, “True Love,” Lopez reportedly wrote that the end of his relationship with Affleck was his first “true spite” and “Marc came back into my life three days after he should have been at the altar saying ‘Yes. , I want ‘another man’.

June 2005

A year later, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in a private ceremony. They go on to have three children together.

July 2011

Fans are shocked when Lopez and Anthony announce that they are parting ways. They filed for divorce in April 2012.

Jul 2015

There is even more commotion when Garner and Affleck announce their separation. His official divorce request came two years later.

“They remain friends and continue to raise their three children in a friendly manner,” a source close to the couple told CNN at the time. They had always planned a divorce, but they just needed time. As always, your children are your first priority.

March 2019

Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez got engaged, two years after they started dating and 20 years after she autographed a poster for her self-declared fan.

February 2020

Affleck spoke about Lopez with CNN while promoting his movie, “The Way Back.”

He said he has no regrets about doing “Gigli” because “I became a great friendship with Jennifer Lopez, who I think is a fabulous person and I’m very excited about her continued success.

“I don’t think she always got the respect she deserved, in part, because she was a powerful woman,” he said. And also because she was Latina and really innovative and nobody wanted to acknowledge that. They just wanted to hate, so it’s good to see her having that success. “

March 2021

Some confusion when Lopez and Rodriguez allegedly split, only to say days later in a statement that they were still a couple after all.

April 2021

Rodriguez and Lopez formally announced that their engagement was canceled.

They released the following statement.

“We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support.

Shortly after, Affleck was photographed visiting Lopez’s home in Los Angeles.