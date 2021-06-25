A timeline of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship

February 2021

The New York Times publishes the documentary Framing Britney Spears which opened the conversation about Britney’s guardianship. Given this, Sam expresses his feelings to Entertainment Tonight. “I have always wanted the best for my better half and I will continue to support her to follow her dreams and create the future she wants and deserves.”

He also thanked fans for showing love to Britney: “I am grateful for all the love and support that she is receiving from her fans around the world, and I look forward to a normal and amazing future together.”

The documentary, Framing Britney Spears, went viral and had a great impact because it reflected the Free Britney movement. The movement is spearheaded by fans who believe Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, should no longer have control over her finances and life through a court-issued guardianship. Sam doesn’t usually comment on his girlfriend’s private life, but did make a statement on Instagram Stories, confirming that he’s also not a fan of Jamie.

“Now it is important for people to understand that I have no respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly puts obstacles in the way,” wrote Sam. “In my opinion, James is a complete idiot. I will not go into details because I have always respected our privacy, but at the same time I did not come to this country not to be able to express my opinion and my freedom“, he expressed.

For her part, Britney posted a video for ‘Toxic’ and wrote: “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it is nothing compared to the real person who lives behind the lens of the ✨ !! !! “.