Mexican actress Salma Hayek he remembered in his account of Instagram its love story with the French millionaire François-Henri Pinault.

In her most recent post on the social network, Salma published six photographs in which she was captured dancing in a very animated way with her husband, and in some of which her daughter Valentina also appeared when she was little.

He also wrote: “14 years ago today I met my soulmate. And after the test of time and even the test of quarantine I feel very blessed to have found you and The more I discover you, the more my love grows for you. Happy anniversary my love. #Love #soulmate ”.

And it was just in April 2006 when Salma and Pinault met at an exhibition in Venice.

In March of the following year they were already waiting for the arrival of their daughter and although in September 2008 Salma announced the cancellation of their wedding engagement, the love story had a happy ending.

Salma and Pinault they were married on April 25, 2009 in the city where they met, Venice, and since then they have remained together.

The Mexican actress has repeatedly published images and messages on her social networks that show her love for Pinault.

Last year, for example, she showed how the businessman, whose group owns brands like Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, Balenciaga and Puma, went to visit Croatia, where she was filming a movie.

Hayek shared a photo from her visit to Brijuni National Park and wrote “Please don’t touch the animals, but be sure to touch her husband! #Zebra #brijuni”.

He also made clear his admiration for Pinault shortly after he and his family announced a donation of € 100 million for the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral.

“Today more than ever I am proud to be part of the Pinault family. Not only because of your heartfelt and personal involvement in the rebuilding of Notre-Dame de Paris, but also because your contribution will not call for government tax deductions. My husband and father-in-law are two generous French citizens who sincerely understand the importance of this spiritual, cultural and historical treasure of Paris to the world. ”

She also shared a romantic video to celebrate her husband’s birthday in May 2019. In the clip, she could be seen dancing sensually alongside Pinault.

Salma has raised her voice through her social networks to ask people to stay at home and thus avoid the spread of COVID-19.

He also recently supported an initiative to paint a rainbow on his face. He explained that the Yumi organization will donate a month of meals to the Feeding America food bank for each tagged social media pics.

“I painted this rainbow on my face because it is a symbol of unity and hope. Thanks to all the health workers for their bravery and tenacity, ”wrote the Mexican star on his social network, where he already has more than 14 million followers.

Salma also recently spoke about how complicated her beginnings in the world of Hollywood were due to stereotypes, since some directors asked her to sound more silly and speak faster when acting.

“Unfortunately I have never had many opportunities to make papers where I can use many of the things I learned, or you learn them and they don’t let you use them, “he acknowledged in an interview with Total Film.

According to the Mexican actress “I had directors who told me‘ dumber and faster. It sounds dumber and it speaks faster. ’”