A ‘tiktoker’ travels almost 10,000 km to remove a love lock that she put on a bridge with her ex-partner

Kassie yeung is a tiktoker who has made a 9,850 kilometer trip from Los Angeles, California (USA), to Seoul, South Korea, just to remove an old love padlock that she and her ex had joined a popular tourist attraction.

As Insider reports, 23-year-old Yeung posted a video about his trip on Wednesday, accumulating more than 8 million views.

The tiktoker traveled to the top of the N Seoul Tower, commonly known as the Namsan Tower, where the fences are full of colored padlocks that couples hang to then throw the key into the water, a custom imported from the Pont des Arts in Paris (where the authorities finally decided to remove them).

Yeung told Insider that she had left a padlock with her partner on one of the tower’s fences in the summer of 2019. Yeung’s TikTok video begins with her on the plane. She is then seen leaving the airport and heading to a store to buy a pair of pliers.

She then gets on a bus that takes her to Namsan Tower, where she buys a ticket, get on the cable car and finally reaches the area where he had left his lock.

The young woman told Insider that she spent 30 minutes looking for the lock that she had left with her ex two years before, but finally found it and managed to cut it.