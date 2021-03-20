A ‘tiktoker’ shows the deformity that botox has left in his face

Whitney buha is a influencer, tiktoker and lifestyle blogger who is used to receiving botox injections as part of her beauty rituals. But in your last session, something has gone wrong.

As collected The Sun, for the last three years, the influencer, from Chicago, had regularly injected Botox around his eyes. Earlier this month, your esthetician made a mistake and one of her eyelids dropped, causing what is technically called eyelid ptosis.

In a series of TikTok videos, Whitney Buha explained how the esthetician expected balance your eyebrows injecting four units of Botox under the left eyebrow to lift it.

“Wherever he injected the botox, it went in the wrong place and caused my eyelid to droop as it looks now,” said Buha. The problem is that the botox cannot be dissolved, so the young woman will have to wait for this effect to disappear on its own and pray that it does not have lasting effects.

“I have also been told that there are eye drops that I can try, so I will go to the store to buy them, “the young woman explained in one of the videos.” Otherwise, it could be weeks or months before it returns to normal, “she added.

In her latest video, Whitney discovered that Botox had been injected into the levator muscle instead of the orbicularis oculi, which had the opposite effect as the esthetician intended. “I’ve been getting Botox for three years and this has never happened to me!“, he sentenced.