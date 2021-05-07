A tiktoker goes viral after biting into a Starbucks cake pop and finding mold inside



The TikTok network user said it was the first time something like this had happened to her at a Starbucks.

Photo: Christopher Jue / Getty Images

A video of a TikTok user about a moldy Starbucks cake pop is going viral and is causing reactions from users of the social network.

The video was posted by Taylor Boullard, whose TikTok username is @ teabezel28, and has been viewed nearly ten million times in just five days and shows the inside of a moldy cake pop from the coffee chain.

Beneath the colorful frosting layer and sprinkles you see the little vanilla cake and what appears to be chocolate chips. But the cake pop is not supposed to have chocolate chips.

The publication has accumulated more than 1.7 million “likes” and has received almost 46,000 comments on the TikTok network that worried that something similar could happen.

@ teabezel28 No makeup but I don’t really care here’s y’all’s Starbucks update I’ll post screenshots too 🤣 25 $ gift card 🙄🧐😒 #fyp シ #starbucks ♬ original sound – Teabezel

One user wrote that “I ate those things whole, so I would never know.”

Boullard discovered mold when he first bit into the cake pop and he felt a strange sensation in his mouth “as if the frosting had come off”. In an interview for the Today site, Boullard said that she has become skeptical of food so she looked down and before she could begin to chew on the cupcake she saw the mold and spat it into her hand.

It all happened after Taylor bought the cake pop at a Starbuck on his way back from the Boston airport. 15 minutes after buying the sandwich, she decided to eat it when she discovered the mold inside it.

The video went viral on the social network so two days later the Starbucks company account left a comment on the video of the @ teabezel28 account that said: “We are concerned and we want to know more so we can fix it. Please call us at 1-800-782-7282. Thank you”.

A Starbucks spokesperson reported that he had contacted Boullard to apologize and find out what his experience had been like. The coffee chain reported that it initiated an investigation into how the incident could have occurred.

On Wednesday Boullard shared a new video saying the coffee company had contacted her and that the network had told him something that his followers might not like:

“They decided that the best way to please me for almost eating mold is to give me a $ 25 gift card. A $ 25 gift card? So do what you want with that information, the user said in a TikTok video.

