A three-year-old boy kills his eight-month-old brother with a gun he found at home

A three-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his little brother after finding a firearm inside his home in Texas, police in the area have revealed.

As The Sun records, the boy shot the eight-month-old baby in the abdomen on Friday morning in an apartment in the city of houstonthe cops said.

After the shooting, the baby was taken by car to the hospital by adults who were also in the house at the time. The deputy director of the Houston Police Department, Wendy baimbridge, said there were four adults inside the apartment when the baby was shot.

None of the adults called 911, he said, adding that it was staff from the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center I call the Police.

Investigators initially had trouble finding the weapon before it was found inside the vehicle used to take the baby to the medical center, say police reports.

Baimbridge told the media: “It was just a gunshot wound to the abdomen and, sadly, the little one has passed away. “

“I just want to seize this moment and plead with parents and guardians not to allow anyone in the house to access their firearms. Keep them under lock and key. There are things you can do to make that weapon safe, “the spokeswoman said.