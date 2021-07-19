A thousand dollars in substances, Justin Bieber supplies himself with recreation

A thousand dollars in substances, Justin Bieber is supplied with recreation | INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber was recently traveling in Las Vegas, all thanks to the launch of the drink from Kendall jenner where he was invited, however, the Canadian did not stop there, because after there he decided to go to a store specialized in substances recreational green from Los Angeles California where he spent more than $ 1000 in less than half an hour that he was inside the store.

It is important to remember that consumption of these substances for recreational purposes in that state is totally legal for those over 21 years of age so the singer he was not breaking any laws.

However, many users were a little dismayed with their actions since for many it is a example for many young people who follow him thanks to his creation of musical entertainment.

The singer bought some peach groceries and of course a sample of all varieties of herbs that existed in that establishment as revealed in American media.

The owner of the store sure that Bieber was very friendly approachable, interested in all the products he had and also asked quite specific questions about the benefits of using those substances.

Of course Justin Bieber has returned to use, however, he had recently been in trouble with pills and MDMA so he even had to be monitored by members of his team to check that he was okay at night.

His wife Hailey Baldwin is one of his greatest motivations to overcome this situation since she made it clear that she would not give him another chance in case he was exceeding himself with this type of responsible consumption.

However, it seems that the recreational substance does not cause a major problem in their relationship and has surely been part of an agreement between them.

In fact, many studies have revealed that the use of this recreational substance is even beneficial both for anxiety mood states and many other problems, but of course never in excess, since everything in excess turns out to be bad.