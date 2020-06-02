The affected service is Daniel’s Hosting (DH), which is the most used free hosting service on the Dark Web. According to the leak, the data was obtained last March after the hacker managed to access the web on March 10, 2020. Once logged in, it copied all the information from the database and formatted all the servers.

7,600 affected websites, a third of the total Dark Web

Two weeks after the hack, DH shut down its service by urging its users to re-host their websites in new hosting services. This made that around a third of the websites of the Dark Web, some 7,600 portals, cease to be available almost at once.

Today, a hacker calling himself KingNull has uploaded a copy of the Dark Web database, including 3,671 emails, 7,205 passwords and 8,580 .onion domain private keys most accessible through Dark Web search engines. With this, the authorities can associate any domain with that email and identify the person who carried it, which can lead to an arrest if some illegal activity was taking place.

However, dissidents or politicians whose messages are prohibited in their home countries may also be endangered. Luckily, at least IP addresses They were not among the leaked data, although just by having the email the authorities can request companies such as Google, Microsoft or Yahoo the data related to that account and obtain the IPs from which they have been accessed.

In turn, if the website owners have reused the email and password, anyone with the database can take control of the new domains; although for this they still have to crack the password hashes.

DH already suffered a similar hack in 2018

The March 2020 hack is the second one that DH has suffered in its history, since in November 2018 an intruder also managed to access the database and deleted all data from the web. In total, 6,500 domains were deleted, but the data of any user was not published. Other domain managers have also been hacked, including Freedom Hosting II, which suffered a hack in 2017 after it was discovered that they were hosting portals related to child pornography.

At the moment, the owner of Daniel’s Hosting says that he will relaunch the service in the coming months after making some security-level improvements.