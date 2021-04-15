A third dose of the vaccine may be needed

(Credit: Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

(CNN) – People are likely to need a third dose of the vaccine 6 to 12 months after their first round, says Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

Real-world data shows that the Pfizer vaccine is effective against a worrisome variant of the coronavirus that was first seen in South Africa, called B.1.351, Bourla said during a CVS Health Live event posted to Facebook on Thursday. “Protection decreases over time, but even in six months it is still extremely, extremely high,” he said.

Europe relies on Pfizer’s vaccine to curb the pandemic and deaths from covid-19

“If you ask me, I think there will be a need, based on these data, for revaccination,” Bourla added.

Bourla said it remains to be seen how often a possible third dose would have to happen, but “a likely scenario is that a third dose will probably be needed sometime between six and 12 months and then from there there will be a revaccination. But all this needs to be confirmed.

“In pandemics, you are as protected as your neighbor,” Bourla said. That is why it is important that all countries vaccinate their citizens.

