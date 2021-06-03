“A thing called politics”, by Marta Flich

It is time to load the Government! With so much pressure, a new photo of Colón will end up destroying him. Ha! Well, we must also bear in mind that behind the photo of Colón there is also the pro-independence right, although it is not so obvious. Because the Catalan independentistas want amnesty, and a pardon would knock down their story of victimhood.

In addition, there is the possibility of partially pardoning. That is to say, maintain the disqualification of political positions even if they leave prison (after 3 years), making dialogue possible. Something that supports more than 70% of Catalans.

All the politicians who are going to demonstrate in Colón know this, but hey, that will not take away their desire to continue without renewing the Council of the Judiciary and putting a strain on Spain’s relationship with Morocco. Everything is to win a few votes!

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.