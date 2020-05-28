A thief cut his neck to steal his bicycle and shoes | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

It happened in Empalme Graneros. The victim filed the complaint with personnel from the 20th police station

A young man was the victim of a violent robbery this afternoon in Banco Nación at 600 bis, when a criminal produced a neck cut with a knife to steal her bicycle and his shoes. The assault was reported to the 20th police station.

According to the account made by the victim, at 1:45 p.m. he took orders in different parts of the city for being a preventive seller, when a thief left a shop took him by the back and grabbed him by the neck.

The offender placed a knife on the young man’s neck and caused a cutting wound. He demanded that he deliver the belongings, which were a bicycle and the shoes he was wearing. Then he fled on Juan José Paso street.

Through testimonies from neighbors who know the thief, the victim learned that they nickname him in the area as “Baby”.

