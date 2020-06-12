Without a doubt, Thanos has been one of the greatest villains that Marvel has presented in its cinematic universe, so the studio still has no plans to let it go completely and although it has been said that in the future it could return in some movie, the studio has found a way to keep its essence present, since that they would introduce the crazy titan’s brother to the MCU.

With the upcoming arrival of ‘Eternals’, the possibility of Thanos returning to the MCU was opened through a cameo, since the villain belongs to this powerful race, however, Marvel also thought about the possibility of debuting Starfox, the brother of the crazy aunt in this new production, however, he ended up discarding this idea, although the character is still driving for an upcoming movie.

Starfox, also known as Eros of Titan, is Thanos’ brother, but unlike Thanos, he chose to become a superhero and he’s been part of the Avengers team in the past, thanks to his incredible power to control people’s emotions, an ability that would be very dangerous if he ever decided to follow the same steps as the crazy titan.

According to MCU Cosmic reports, Marvel decided not to use Starfox in the next ‘Eternals’ movie, But this does not mean that the character has been discarded, since the studio has big plans for the superhero, so the most viable options for his debut are in the new series ‘Secret Invasion’ or in the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’.

The latter makes perfect sense considering that In the comics, Starfox is an old friend of Mar-Vell, However, the studio must be very careful with the handling of the character, since in the comics, Starfox has a dark past for using his powers to manipulate women.

That is how Thanos’ brother could debut in the MCU, so it is possible that ‘Eternals’ give us a small advance on this, for now we can only wait for phase 4 of this universe to be inaugurated by ‘Black Widow’ and in this way discover all the surprises that it has prepared Marvel for this new stage.