A Burger King campaign has taken advantage of Tesla cars to confuse their ads as stops, to activate an ingenious campaign.

Burger King’s newsjacking strategy is a clever display of idea management.

An element that we cannot lose sight of this type of campaign is the relevance of a story on social networks.

An estimate of Kantar prepared in 2018 reveals the advertising strength of various brands that have opted for these strategies, in order to communicate with the consumer. That is why one of the guidelines that these media have found has been established largely in the budgets dedicated to commercial communication.

McDonald’s topped this list with a budget, in the United States alone, of $ 761 million, followed by Domino’s with an investment of $ 418 million and Taco Bell with an investment of $ 415 million.

Burger King appears in fourth place in the list with an investment of 337 million dollars, a figure that has preceded the long list of campaigns that this brand has carried out.

Burger King takes advantage of Tesla

A Tesla driver shoots a video showing that his car’s autopilot mistakes an advertisement for the Burger King logo as a stop sign and the brand has already campaigned on the incident.

The driver of the Tesla narrates in a video how it is that as soon as he passes a hill that gradually shows the advertisement with the Burger King logo, the car begins to slow down, identifying the advertisement as a stop sign.

The driver’s surprise seems to disappear when he accepts that this happens every time he passes by, so he only prefers to take it with humor.

Burger King uses a newsjacking strategy to discover that it is a social conversation opportunity that can be added as a brand, so it takes advantage of the video and turns it into an advertising campaign.

The inhouse strategy was carried out by Burger King North America, with the support of Publicis Latvia ECD and MullenLowe U.S.

The creative result of the piece has become a great example of how social conversation is today a guideline that brands must bet on and not only that, they have to be interested in being able to bet on strategies that help them better integrate their products to the needs of the consumer, based on the seasonality or trend in question, especially in social networks, where it is permanently mutated.

Advertising with digital strategy

Advertising directed at digital media is full of all kinds of strategies that help us understand the opportunity to engage in social conversation, to narrate data, to listen to the consumer with what he tells us and to establish increasingly valuable guidelines , when you have a work plan that manages to be relevant to the consumer’s needs.

That said, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that reminds us of the role that communication strategists play today, who have taken on the task of identifying increasingly relevant and above all valuable guidelines.

Betting on innovation

Innovation is the engine of digital not only for digital technology and developments, but because new work guidelines are constantly being presented, not only to be able to manage talent based on new organizational trends, but with the development of strategies that are helping to make the most of the resources available.

This has established a key opportunity, especially when having to manage relevant guidelines, such as those that warn us of the value of the consumer when it is possible to identify their digital profile.

