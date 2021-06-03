A terminal patient asks to see the film the Batman

A Batman fan, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness, made a poignant post for Warner to let him see The Batman ahead of time.

Ever since it was announced that Batman was going to have a remake and story to tell on the big screen, DC fans have been eager to see this Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson film. But due to the pandemic, like many other projects, The Batman had to delay its release date and it is increasingly missing to see it in the cinema.

Recall that this film, starring Robert Pattinson, was scheduled for this 2021. But the closure of filming, the quarantine and the pandemic that still continues to revolve in our lives, caused the film to change its release date and now it could just arrive in 2022. A news that made the fans very sad, since after the launch of the first teaser in the DC Fandome, everyone was very anxious and with very high expectations.

A fan’s request

Recently, a moving and urgent request for Warner was released. A young American named Justin Ward asks to see The Batman before the premiere. Justin’s request is because he suffers from terminal brain cancer.

“Once again, I’m asking Warner Bros., DC Comics, Warner Pictures, Matt Reeves, and all of DC Fandom to help me see ‘The Batman’ as a last wish. The delay from the pandemic was too long and brain cancer is rapid. Can be? It’s my number one movie, the one I held on to, ”Justin’s message reads. He is a big fan of Batman, collects from comics and all kinds of merchandising of the character. Apparently Justin was counting on the movie to arrive on time, but the pandemic thwarted his plans.

I am once again asking @warnerbros @DCComics @wbpictures @mattreevesLA and the DC Fandom to help me see #TheBatman as a dying wish. The pandemic delay was too long and Brain Cancer is quickish. So please ?? It was my # 1 movie I held on for. #TheBatmanDeathWish pic.twitter.com/6XUHf3E4ec – Rotten Noggin 🧠🗑 (@ABleedingCorpse) May 22, 2021

In parallel to his request to Warner, Justin opened an account on GoFundMe, a crowdfunding platform to raise funds and be able to help his family during their match. It is known that funeral costs in the United States are highly expensive, so Justin wants to raise as much money as possible. “Recently diagnosed with severe life-ending brain metastasis. Few months of life. Trying one last effort to cover my death arrangements and processes. If possible, I would like to leave my parents some reserve money to offset the cost of my death, ”Justin writes in the campaign.

As for the premiere of the film, it is expected that The batman the March 4, 2022.