“A tenth title in Rome is unimaginable”

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, who was crowned champion of the 1000 Masters in Rome this Sunday for the tenth time in his career, said that to triumph in the Italian capital 16 years after the first time, in 2005, is something “incredible”.

“It’s really incredible. I remember the first time I won in Rome, in 2005 in the final of five hours and fifteen minutes against Guillermo Coria. Today, 16 years later, still here is incredible for me, “Nadal said in the usual interview on the court at the end of the game.

“I’m super happy, I want to thank everyone. Rome is undoubtedly one of the most important places in my career,” added the Spaniard. He also commented that “I am very, very happy. Is incredible. A tenth title here is unimaginable “

Nadal equaled Djokovic’s 36 Masters 1,000 titles by winning 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3, allowing him to win his second tournament of the year after Godó.

He congratulated Djokovic, with whom he starred in the longest rivalry in tennis history with 57 precedents: “Thank you Nole, for me it is always an honor to play against you. What you are doing is incredible. Congratulations on everything.”