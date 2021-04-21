A tennis player’s reply to Piqué’s tweet: "And what about the Davis?"

Gerard Piqué has ruled on the creation of the European Super League. A criticism that has not gone unnoticed in the world of Tennis. Specifically, for Mahut who was not in favor of the new format proposed by the footballer for the Davis Cup.

The Football Club Barcelona footballer wrote on Twitter “Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever”, thus opposing the new proposal of the twelve clubs for the European Super League. And Mahut did not miss the opportunity to mention the tennis tournament that he metamorphosed.

What about DAVIS CUP?!? – Nico Mahut (@nmahut) April 21, 2021

Mahut was one of the athletes who criticized Piqué most harshly last season. The soccer player suspended the tournament four months into the competition due to the pandemic, something that the tennis player did not like. “I would have liked Piqué to put as much energy in defending the 2020 edition as in destroying the original formula”, exposed. “I get the impression that he is someone who is not necessarily looking for solutions for a tournament that has been in place for more than 100 years,” he added.