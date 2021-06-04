A tennis player is arrested in Paris on suspicion of match-fixing at Roland Garros

06/04/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

EFE

French law enforcement officers arrested an international tennis player on Thursday on suspicion of match-fixing in a doubles disputed in last year’s edition of Roland Garros, as confirmed to EFE this Friday by sources from the Paris Prosecutor’s Office.

The player, whose diary Le Parisien specified that it is the Russian Yana Sizikova, although the Prosecutor’s Office did not specify her identity, was arrested on charges of “sports corruption and organized gang fraud.”

Sizikova is 26 years old and is ranked 101st in the WTA rankings.

Le Parisien pointed out that the agents They are investigating the doubles match she played last year with American Madison Brengle against Romanians Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria, who were the favorites and won 7-6, 6-4.

The investigations were opened last October and they are particularly focused on the fifth game of the second set, for which there had been bets of several tens of thousands of euros, in different countries, in favor of the Romanian tennis players.

Sizikova committed two double faults in that game, recalled the French newspaper.

Le Parisien explained that the player was arrested yesterday after finishing a doubles match in which she and Ekaterina Alexandrova faced Australians Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders and lost 6-1, 6-1.