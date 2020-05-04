Silver Reel has won A24 in the fight for the rights to make a television spin-off of ‘Under the skin‘, the acclaimed feature film directed by Jonathan Glazer in 2013 that we remember continues without being officially released in our country.

The financier has already been in charge of financing the original film together with Film4 and BFI, and has been practically ever since trying to carry out a television series. Perhaps not coincidentally, A24 was also in charge of distributing this British production in the United States.

Silver Reel CEO Claudia Bluemhuber has assured Deadline that the intention is for the future television series to be based largely on Michel Faber’s original novel which served as (very free) inspiration for the film, but without This will stop being “very respectful” with what is shown in the aforementioned film. “We have several writers in mind and we are talking to the different representation agencies at the moment. We would like the writer to be British,” he also commented to the aforementioned media.

For now, participation in the project by Glazer himself or producer James Wilson is not at all clear. They both have apparently discussed the idea of ​​a spin-off with Bluemhuber for years, but have never considered it a particularly interesting project for them.

Right now the two are working on the development of a romantic drama set in a Nazi concentration camp that, according to Deadline herself in October 2019, will be freely inspired by ‘The area of ​​interest’ by Martin Amis.

A project whose filming is and / or was planned for 2020 and that would have and / or would have the support of A24. As well as without going any further, it was planned that this year it would be released in Spanish cinemas itself ‘Under the skin‘. Avalon announced in early March that the movie starring Scarlett Johansson was finally going to be released officially in our country.

The date chosen for its release in theaters, April 24. Now its premiere is announced for the next July 17, the same day that by the way will be released -cross your fingers- the ‘Tenet‘by Christopher Nolan.