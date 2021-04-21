A Telemadrid journalist leaves a denier with this face after an irrefutable phrase

A Telemadrid journalist interviews a denier. (Photo: TELEMADRID)

Aránzazu Santos, a journalist for Juntos (Telemadrid), has had a tense interview with a woman who claimed to be a denier of the pandemic.

The reporter has asked the woman about Miguel Bosé’s statements about the pandemic in Jordi Évole’s program on laSexta.

″ What do you think of his latest statements? “, Santos wanted to know.” Well, very well, very well said, “the woman replied. “Do you think like him?”, The reporter has cross-examined. “Of course because this is a farce,” added the interviewee.

The journalist has commented to the lady that what she would say to the relatives of a person who has died with Covid. To which this lady has responded with one of the most repeated mantras by deniers: no autopsies have been done.

The interviewee has affirmed that the pandemic does not exist “because there are many incongruities” and has spoken of “common sense”: “Every year there has been flu and, has life stopped because of that? Why not?

At that moment, the reporter has left an implacable sentence that has left the denier speechless: “I have passed it. I was in the hospital for three days when I was 29 years old. I can assure you that it exists ”.

How could it be otherwise, he is also against the use of masks (of course he was not wearing them in the middle of Puerta del Sol) and vaccines.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.