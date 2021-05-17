A Telemadrid cameraman dies in the multiple crash this Sunday on the M-50 at the height of Majadahonda

A Chamber of Telemadrid, Pedro Pedreño, has been one of the two fatalities of a multiple crash recorded on the morning of this Sunday on the M-50 as it passes through the Madrid municipality of Majadahonda.

As confirmed José Pablo López, general director of RTVM, Pedreño was one of those killed in the accident, in which two vehicles collided head-on on the outer ring of the M-50. The other was an 86-year-old man.

According to the CEO, the chamber he was married and had two young daughters. “It is a tragedy where condolences fall short. A hug for his family and colleagues,” he wrote on Twitter.

Telemadrid’s colleagues have also offered him a Tribute in the news of the chain.

Today our fellow cameraman ENG Pedro Pedreño died in a brutal accident on the M50. Pedro worked in the CBM group for Telemadrid. He was married and left 2 young daughters. It is a tragedy where condolences fall short. A hug for your family and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/TsMXOdAxPS – José Pablo López (@Josepablo_ls) May 16, 2021

In the tribute, Pedreño is defined as “all a professional, judiciously and highly valued by his colleagues. “The cameraman had also worked in other media such as Antena 3 and Europa Press.

The event occurred around 10 a.m. Pedreño was one of the eight victims who were registered on Spanish roads this weekend, the first without restrictions after the state of alarm throughout the country declined on May 9.

The civil Guard investigate the circumstances of the accident and the reasons why the two vehicles collided head-on.