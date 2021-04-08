A teenager killed, two others injured in Miami-Dade shooting

Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two others injured in the southwest area of ​​the county.

According to the authorities’ report, the victims (one of 17 and two of 16) were shot from a vehicle on Wednesday night in the area of ​​Southwest 222nd Street and 115th Avenue, the shots alerted the agents who approached to the scene of the incident around 8:40 p.m.

“My son ran into the room and said, ‘Mom, I hear the shots. And I said: okay, make sure the door is closed, ‘”said Tara Parks, a resident of the area.

Upon arrival, the police found the three teenagers with gunshot wounds. The 17-year-old, identified Thursday as Clinton Young, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two teens were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, each with a gunshot wound to the limb, according to Miami authorities. -Dade.

The agents indicated that one of the victims is in stable condition and the condition of the other victim is unknown.

An uncle of the fatality told Local 10 News that his nephew had just gotten off work at a fast food restaurant and was passing his aunt’s house in Goulds when he was killed. “When you leave Church’s Chicken work, I don’t think you expect to die,” he said. “They were just in front of someone’s house relaxing and some clowns decided they wanted to shoot them,” he added.

Young was with two of his friends, both 16-year-old boys who attend and play soccer at Southridge Senior High School. “This is really a case where they did nothing,” Ancrum said.

County police have yet to release a description of a suspicious vehicle and are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $ 5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.