A teenager is delivered who was driving at more than 170 km / h and killed 4 people

A 16-year-old who allegedly killed four people and left two other wounded On New Year’s Day in the US city of Miami (Florida), in a violent car crash while driving on an urban road at more than 100 miles per hour (170 km / h), surrendered to police authorities on Monday.

The young man, whose identity is unknown, was recorded by a television camera as he entered the headquarters of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in Miami and faces several charges of murder and those of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

The local television network NBC 6 captured the moment in which he entered the police station with a black hood and mask, in sports clothes, walking next to a man in civilian clothes.

At the reception of the police headquarters, two officers proceeded to handcuff him and then went inside with him.

A 16-yr old boy turns himself in to @FHPMiami, charged with causing a devastating DUI crash which killed four people. Police say he was driving 111 mph on New Year’s Eve. Stories at 5/6/7 on @ nbc6. pic.twitter.com/nLdslccUwe – Ari Odzer (@ ariodzernbc6) March 29, 2021

FHP Lieutenant Alex Camacho explained that, according to data collected by the authorities, the teenager, who I was going with two friends of the same age At the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe truck, you were traveling at 111 miles per hour (178 km / h) just before hitting another vehicle on a section of West Flagler Street, where the speed limit is 40 mph (64 km / h). / h).

“The data logger revealed that the defendant was traveling at a speed of 111 miles per hour one second before impact, just to put it in perspective, “Camacho said at a news conference.

According to the report of his arrest, the teenager, with a learning permit to drive, collided with a Hyundai Elantra at an intersection in northwest Miami in the early hours of January 1.

The Hyundai was turning left when the Tahoe hit it and sent it almost 300 feet from the crash site, indicates the police document.

The four people aboard the Hyundai they died instantly. They were identified as Yuhlia Gelats Barzaga, 21, the driver; Christian Mohip, 22; and Andrés Zacarías and Jenser Salazar, both 21.

Along with the driver of the Tahoe were two passengers, also 16 years old, both with a learning driver’s license accompanied by an adult.

“First of all, the driver is 16 years old and has a learner’s permit, you are not even allowed to drive alone, he has marijuana and alcohol in his blood and he is running at 111 miles per hour, “Camacho reproached.