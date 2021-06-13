A teaser confirms the presentation date of the new Nissan Z

The new Nissan Z is about to be presented. The Japanese brand has already confirmed that the Nissan Z Proto concept will debut in mid-summer 2021. The real kick-off to a new sports car that will replace the old 370Z, with a retro design. On the contrary, we will not see them in European dealerships.

It has been almost a year since the Nissan z proto it was presented. The Japanese brand advanced a practically production concept car, with a very modern design and in which details of old sports cars of the firm have been reproduced. A worthy heir to the 370Z whose years weigh too heavily, and already has a presentation date in the final production format.

A debut that will take place almost a year after making the advance of the new Nissan Z, which debuted in September and the latter will do so next 17 of August, in a special event that you can continue with us and one of the stars of the Hall of New York 2021. Nissan’s division in the United States has already confirmed the date with a teaser, announcing the day of the presentation and the last letter of the alphabet, the one that the new sports car will receive in its commercial name.

The debut of the new Nissan Z, scheduled for August

The classic Z logo and, by the way, no reference to the Nissan 400Z name as had been rumored. The sports car faithfully reproduces the lines advanced in the concept, with a slimline roofline that slopes very gently towards the rear, inspired by that of the first Z, the S30 that was available between 1969 and 1978, as well as the oval shape of the headlights, which have been given a more modern touch. The light clusters flank a large grille, the only cooling element in the bumper.

At the opposite extreme, the pilots show up in a horizontal band of LEDs that occupies the entire rear, a detail that has been taken from the old 300 ZX, one of the sportiest “Fairladies”. Nissan has also thrown all the meat on the grill for a two-seater interior that exudes sportiness at the highest level. The Digital instrument cluster features 12.3 inches, and next to it is another large touch screen of a generous size, also highlighting the three spheres on the dashboard.

The new Nissan Z, which It will not be marketed in Europe according to a statement from one of those responsible for the firmYes, it will do so in the United States, Japan and other markets selected by the firm. In them, it is planned to mount the same mechanical configuration as in the Z Proto, a powerful engine of 3.0-liter V six-cylinder with two turbochargers of Infiniti origin that develops a maximum power of 405 hp in the luxury brand. And the same is expected of the transmission, a 6 speed manual to increase the sensations and driving pleasure of the rear axle.

