Without a doubt it has been one of the phones of the month, both for good and bad. The new Apple device, the iPhone SE, has come with a lot of noise and it is no wonder. The firm of the bitten apple has presented us with a compact device, with a high-end processor (A13, comparable to the Snapdragon 865) and at a price of only $ 399. That is to say, a phone with top-end power but at a ridiculous price.

On paper the new iPhone is one of the safe options of the year, hitting the mid-range of Android hard. And is that within the Google operating system we can not find a comparable phone for the same price, at least in terms of power. But practice is something else, because if we can criticize something about this device it is everything related to its design. Not only for having a 4.7-inch screen – something that each user must assess whether or not it is worth it – but for its recycled design. Many will think that recycling designs is not wrong, but the criticism is there and it is respectable. The question is,Is the iPhone SE really made from materials left over from the iPhone 8?

They disassemble the new iPhone SE and yes, it is almost identical to the iPhone 8

As it could not be otherwise, it has been the guys from iFixit who have decided to open up the little one from the Cupertino family. You already know that iFixit is dedicated to this, to disassemble the terminals and try to repair them, giving them at the end a note depending on how easy or difficult the operation is. For example, the Motorola folding, the new RAZR, gave it a score of 1 out of 10, recognizing that it is impossible to repair.

Luckily, the new iPhone SE is much simpler, and as the final two components most commonly replaced, the display and the battery, are still easily accessible with the right knowledge and tools, as they conclude in their conclusions. Definitely, a 6 out of 10, more than a pass.

However beyond this, iFixit has been surprised that many of the components of this new iPhone SE are identical to those of the already discontinued iPhone 8. That is, all those who criticized Apple for having launched a “rehash” of two and a half years ago, were not very wrong. For example, the camera of the iPhone SE, the bay of the SIM card or the Taptic Engine among other elements are identical to those of the iPhone 8.

Obviously the processor is not the same, since the iPhone SE has the A13 Bionic of the iPhone 11 Pro, but in the rest of the elements it seems that there is not much difference. Obviously Apple has had to recycle materials to be able to launch this device at the low price that it has done and this does not have to be bad either. In addition to being able to buy a phone with a high-end processor at a low price, another advantage is that in the case of having to repair the new Apple device or have to change some part, these will be much cheaper.

