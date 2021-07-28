a team of young students from the Milan Polytechnic wins the competition with an idea developed for easyJet

TURIN, Italy, July 28, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – With the “easyDream” project, the team won the 2021 edition of the Creative Challenge, Europe’s largest team competition for students and young creatives, part of the Reply Challenges program.

The challenge, which began on May 21 with the online qualification marathon (48 hours long), brought together more than 12,000 creative talents (+ 94% compared to the 2020 edition) from 82 countries around the world. world to focus their creative efforts on nine categories: “Brand Activation”, “Brand Experience”, “Employer Branding”, “Employee Engagement”, “Digital Customer Experience”, “Digital Gamification”, “Fan-base activation”, ” Innovation Design “and” Social Media “.

The young talents, distributed in more than 1,900 teams (+ 90% compared to the 2020 edition) and aged between 14 and 24, used their skills and personalities in the development of a creative concept based on a real proposal created by Reply in collaboration with the initiative’s brand partners: AC Milan, Ducati, easyJet, Miele, Mondelez International, Pamela Reif, Sky, Telekom and Tuc.

The final round, which was held on July 1, was attended by nine finalist teams: Jovenhub (in the “Brand Activation” category supported by Miele), Actontown (in the “Brand Experience” category supported by Tuc), Creative minds (in the category “Employer Branding” supported by Sky), Kings & Castles (in the category “Employee Engagement” supported by Mondelez International), Watermelon (in the category “Digital Customer Experience” supported by easyJet), Power Up (in the category ” Digital Gamification “supported by Telekom), Cookies accepted (in the” Fan-base Activation “category supported by AC Milan), Replikate (in the” Innovation Design “category supported by Pamela Reif) and Creathics (in the” Social Media “category backed by Ducati). During the final they had the opportunity to present their concepts before an exceptional jury made up of the artistic and creative directors of the Reply agencies (Avvio Reply, Bitmama Reply, Open Reply, Triplesense Reply, WM Reply and Xister Reply) and by some of the most renowned marketing and communication professionals from the initiative’s brand partners, who provided the teams with advice and input on the work.

The presentations, which were broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube, were evaluated based on a combination of elements and skills such as the quality of the presentation, the observance of the assigned proposals, the originality of the project and the quality of the materials produced. . The Watermelon team took the top spot on the podium thanks to an idea from the “Digital Customer Experience” category supported by easyJet that is based on the emotional expectations of the user to choose their next vacation destination.

The Watermelon team is made up of Fedele Cavaliere (22 years old), Andrea De Bernardi (22 years old), Elisa Manzoni (23 years old) and Elio Raineri (23 years old), all students of Digital and Interaction Design at the Polytechnic University of Milan. Regarding their victory, the team said: “We had a great time during the two days of the challenge, facing an authentic proposal created by a real and prestigious brand. The possibility of unleashing our creativity allowed us to have fun and explore new concepts in multiple ways and without restrictions. All of this guided our minds to the final result. Despite the short time available, we had the opportunity to create an idea worth sharing with others and to present it to an international jury together with other fabulous teams. “.

“Watermelon did not just comply with the proposal, but exceeded it at all times. Their designs presented the perfect balance between creativity, research and UX design methodology. But they also created incredible interactive prototypes, marketing ideas and a really fun presentation video. What the team accomplished in just one weekend is truly spectacular, “said Karina Berzinska, easyJet digital product manager, Alex Black, owner of leading easyJet Holidays products, and Alex Reekie , Senior Director of WM Reply, members of the jury for the category “Digital Customer Experience”.

The Creative Challenge is part of the Reply Challenges 2021 series of competitions organized by Reply for students and young talents, as well as technology enthusiasts, to promote the culture of coding and stimulate digital innovation in the fields of creativity, cybersecurity and finances.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Through its network of highly specialized companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecommunications and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors, in the definition and development of business models ready for new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of things.

