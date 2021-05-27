a team of Singapore researchers believe that is the natural limit of human life (and is trying to break it)

Humans We have been searching for the elixir of eternal youth almost since we were conscious of death herself. In the 4th century BC, Herodotus was already talking about a mythical ‘fountain of youth’ that the King of Ethiopia taught to the ambassadors of the King of Persia and almost 2,000 years later, Ponce de León launched himself in search of the “miraculous fountain “on a trip that led him to discover Florida and, paradoxically, die trying.

Today, as we are less given to journeys through the jungle, those who seek immortality do so in laboratories, hospitals and start-ups. And they do so despite the fact that many other research groups have been trying for years to find the limits of that human longevity.

Now, Nature Communications publishes another study that argues that that limit is probably around 150 years.

Discover the limits to be able to overcome them

What is getting old? What Singapore Gero has done is analyze how the human body recovers from disease, accident or anything else that puts pressure on its biological systems. They collected health data from more than half a million people in the US, UK and Russia; and they studied blood markers linked to stress.

What they found is that recovery from stressful events did indeed lengthen as people got older. According to their data, on average, an 80-year-old takes three times as long to recover from stress than a 40-year-old.

How long can we live? In this, unlike on other occasions, the researchers are more modest and speak of probabilities. Extrapolating their data, the people of Singapore Gero have found that the resilience of the human body would drop below what is viable between the ages of 120 and 150. In other words, at some point in that range the human body would lose all ability to recover from any potential stressors.

What does this imply? In recent years, we have managed for the first time to take small steps in the reversal of biological age. And these types of models, with all their limitations, help us to draw a map for a territory (that of longevity) in which we are beginning to enter.

