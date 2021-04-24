A team of scientists certifies the disappearance of the Ayoloco glacier in Mexico

What was once the Ayoloco glacier atop the Iztaccíhuatl volcano in Mexico has gone forever, victim of global warming.

A team of scientists from the Autonomous University of Mexico has traveled all the way to the summit to leave testimony of the environmental disaster which means the loss of a natural element of this caliber.

Anel Pérez, one of the people who has participated in the expedition, assures that the plaque they leave in the place is a plate of shame faced with a situation, the emission of greenhouse gases, which governments at the international level are still a long way from stopping.

Glaciers are rivers of ice that in the tropics they only exist high up in mountains how is. Or at least they existed.

Now there will only be a plate left like last vestige of the damage we do to our planet, our most valuable treasure, our only home.