The dinosaur fossil in question is most humble. It is not the size of an apatosaurus femur, nor does it impress like a tyrannosaurus jaw. It is a small fragment of cranial cartilage from a hadrosaurid called Hypacrosaurus, a calf that perished more than 70 million years ago. But it may contain something never rescued from the depths of the Mesozoic: degraded remains of its DNA.

In principle, genetic material does not last that long, far from it. DNA begins to break down when the body dies. A 2012 study of moa bones (extinct flightless birds that inhabited New Zealand) notes that genetic material is halved every 521 years. If the calculation is correct, paleontologists could only hope to recover recognizable DNA sequences from creatures that died, at most, 6.8 million years ago, but even the last non-avian dinosaurs that existed do not enter that date. .

And here comes Hypacrosaurus cartilage. In a study published in January, paleontologist Alida Bailleul and her collaborators, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, maintain that, in that fossil, they have not only found traces of original proteins and chondrocytes, but a chemical evidence compatible with DNA.

Recovering such ancient genetic material would be a momentous milestone. Thanks to the study of less extinct creatures such as mammoths and megateri, paleontologists have reviewed taxonomies, scrutinized the interrelationship of different species and discovered some phenotypic variants, for example of coloration. Non-avian dinosaur DNA would add an enormous amount of biological information about these “terrible reptiles.” It would also demonstrate that genetic material can remain detectable not for a million years, but for tens of millions. The fossil record would be made up of more than bones and footprints: it could contain snippets of the genetic instructions that link all living things on the face of the Earth.

But first of all it is necessary to confirm the authenticity of these shreds of presumed prehistoric DNA, whose quality, to say the least, is not exactly worthy of Jurassic Park. At best, these are degraded biological components — absolutely illegible gene debris — and not intact parts of a sequence, but they would still be much older (millions of years older) than the following genetic materials in the record fossil.

If confirmed, the findings of Bailleul and his team would indicate that the biochemical remains of the organisms may last tens of millions of years longer than previously thought. That would mean that there is a whole world of biological information that experts are just beginning to look into. “I think that this excellent state of conservation is more common than we suppose, because, as researchers, we have not yet analyzed enough fossils,” explains Bailleul; “We have to keep looking.”

The question is whether these proteins and other debris really are what they seem. Soon after Bailleul – and prompted by the controversy over biomolecules in dinosaur bones -, a team from Princeton University, led by geoscientist Renxing Liang, has published the finding of unknown microbes inside a bone from Centrosaurus, a ceratopsid. of antiquity equivalent to the Hypacrosaurus. The researchers say they obtained DNA from inside the bone, but that it came from strains of bacteria and other microorganisms that had never been seen before. Since the bone harbored its particular microbiome, it was difficult to determine whether the proteins and the possible genetic material inside it belong to the dinosaur or to the bacteria that colonized it during the fossilization process.

When it is found that these fossils can house bacterial populations different from those of the surrounding sediment, the search for DNA, proteins and other biomolecules is complicated, since the most modern elements may be superimposed on the old ones, generating a false image. “Even if a tiny amount of organic matter were preserved,” Liang explains, “identifying it would be like finding a needle in a haystack, so there could be many wrong conclusions.”

“For now, molecular paleontology raises many questions,” says Bailleul. For starters, when looking for ancient biomolecules, techniques designed to detect intact remains, not degraded or altered by the passage of centuries, are used. Furthermore, experts still do not know in many ways how the organic tissue of a dinosaur bone is transformed into a mineralized fossil. “We have not unraveled all the complex mechanisms of fossilization with chemical techniques, nor do we know enough about the role of microbes,” says Bailleul. For example, it is unclear how contemporary microbes from outside the bone interact with those that reside within it.

These questions, added to the protocols that are still in the development phase, fuel the debate on what the biological fragments found in dinosaur bones represent. In the study of Hypacrosaurus cartilage, its microscopic details were analyzed and chemical stains that fix to DNA were used. In contrast, in the Centrosaurus bone, DNA sequencing was applied to elucidate the nature of the genetic remains, but their microstructure was not analyzed.

Bailleul stresses the importance of taking unknown microorganisms into account in the microbiological study of dinosaur bones, but considers it unlikely that bacteria would infiltrate cartilage cells and mimic their nuclei to the point that scientists confused one with the other. In any case, “one is never too skeptical about one’s results,” says paleogeneticist and writer Ross Barnett, who was not involved in any of the studies cited.

One of the main difficulties of the current controversy, explains Barnett, is the lack of repetition, a problem that paleogeneticists had already encountered: coinciding with the premiere of the movie Jurassic Park, back in 1993, the scientific press already proclaimed the discovery of Mesozoic DNA. Those claims were later refuted, when other groups of researchers failed to reproduce the results. Although paleogenetics has evolved since then, it is still crucial that different laboratories confirm the same result. “If the fossils from the same site could be sent to a different laboratory, to prepare their own antibodies, to stain and to corroborate the results, everything would be more credible,” argues Barnett. However, in many cases, the news of samples found in an exceptional state of conservation have not been verified following this procedure.

All in all, in the field of molecular paleobiology, scientific protocols and criteria are being designed as clues continue to be sought in the recesses of those ancient bones. “I hope that many paleontologists or biologists, or paleontologists along with biologists, are also trying,” says Bailleul; “We will know the answers sooner if we all join efforts.”

Although it is finally proven that the supposed organic dinosaur material is not such, the work could bring unforeseen benefits. Bacterial colonies are believed to play a role in bone preservation and mineral replacement, contributing to the fossilization of dinosaur remains. Liang predicts, “In the future, DNA studies of bacterial colonies that would have been housed in dinosaur bones could shed light on the role of microorganisms in bone fossilization and preservation throughout geological ages.”

“These are very difficult questions,” admits Bailleul, “but if we keep trying, we hope to find an answer for the majority.” In the current situation, for the moment, there is nothing written in stone.

Riley Black

Reference: “Evidence of proteins, chromosomes and chemical markers of DNA in exceptionally preserved dinosaur cartilage”. Alida M. Bailleul et al. in National Science Review, nwz206, January 2020.