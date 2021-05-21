A team mounted on an elevator

Three promotions and two relegations in the last five seasons. If there is a club that is used to alternating between success and failure, it is Real Mallorca, which today has achieved, without having to play, and thanks to the defeat of Cartagena in Almería, a more than deserved promotion to the First Division. It was the fourth budget in the category, after Espanyol, Almería and Leganés, but his season has been impeccable despite starting the League with a loss at home against Rayo. Luis Garcia Plaza, which has already achieved similar success with Levante, has been the true architect of the team’s return to the top flight. Mallorca will play tomorrow in Tenerife, but it will be a carnival match. The objective is already accomplished.

In January 2016, a business group headed by the American banker Robert Sarver, owner of the NBA Phoenix Suns team, acquired the majority stake in Mallorca for about 30 million euros, an amount that included the debt accumulated by the club, which in 2013 had been relegated to the Second Division after 16 uninterrupted years in the First Division. Despite the influx of American capital, the sporting situation not only did not improve, but it drastically worsened. In the 2015-16 season, relegation to Second B was avoided on the last day, but in the following season there was no way to escape the debacle: Real Mallorca, Cup champion in 2003, champion of the Spanish Super Cup in 1998 , a finalist in the Recopa Cup in 1999 and twice third-placed in the First Division in 1999 and 2001, he found his bones in a non-professional category culminating one of the greatest discredits in its centennial history.

The relegation to Second B in 2017 could have plunged the club into a well as dark as the one Deportivo is in now, but the American property decided to continue investing and gave the club the necessary economic mechanisms so that his sentence was the most brief possible. The first step was to sign for three years to Vicente Moreno as a coach and, from there, build a squad well above the average level of the category, as evidenced by the fact that seven of those players are still in the dressing room today: Reina, Sastre, Fran Gámez, Raíllo, Salva Sevilla, Junior Lake Y Abdon. The results were not delayed. The team ascended to the first exchange, eliminating Mirandés in the play off.

But Vicente Moreno not only handed Mallorca a rope from which he could lift himself out of the well, but he finished his work with a second consecutive promotion, this time from Second A to First Division, created after an agonizing promotion against Deportivo in the that it was necessary to overcome an adverse 2-0. That match, played on June 23, 2019, changed the history of the two clubs: Mallorca is today in the First Division; Deportivo is still stuck in the abyss of Second B. A single goal could have changed the destiny of both.

Back to First seven years later, Mallorca welcomed the Japanese Take kubo and launched him to stardom, but it was not enough to avoid relegation to Second after a season in which the lack of defensive forcefulness was paid with blood. Vicente Moreno, with a contract in force, but faced with the property, which he blamed for not having invested enough money in transfers, paid money for his withdrawal and went to Espanyol, which he has also promoted to First.

Deprived of the helmsman who had brought him back to light after a year in darkness, Mallorca scrutinized the market in search of a substitute for guarantees and in the end he opted for Luis Garcia Plaza, with an excellent resume at Levante and Getafe, but apparently disconnected from Spanish football after a long stay in China and the Emirates that was only interrupted by a brief and frustrating experience at Villarreal.

The start of the Championship was not very hopeful. Mallorca lost 0-1 in Son Moix against Rayo and on the last market day he ran out of his top scorer, the Croatian Before Budimir, who refused to play in Second. It was necessary to orchestrate an agreement in extremis with Osasuna, who stayed at the forward in exchange for a purchase option of 8 million euros. The compensation was the transfer of Marc cardona, who arrived injured, then became infected with covid and ended up being a simple helper on the staff.

That 0-1 set off all the alarms, but the team reacted immediately. On the second day he visited Espanyol and started a scoreless draw in Cornellà. It was the start of an impressive run that led Mallorca to remain unbeaten away from home until the twenty-ninth matchday, in which they lost for the first time away from Son Moix, 2-0 in Gijón. Thanks to his effectiveness as an outsider, highlighted by winning in the fields of Leganés, Girona, Rayo and Almería, he obtained enough advantage to be able to enjoy a very placid final stretch of the Championship in which none of his pursuers knew how to be at the same time. height. This is the promotion that has been achieved earlier in the history of Mallorca, with three games still to be played.

The centrals Valjent Y Rail, the midfielder Galarreta, the Senegalese midfielder Amath, on loan from Getafe, and the Majorcan striker Abdon prats They have been direct protagonists of the promotion, but without a doubt the soul of the dressing room is the Almerian Save Seville, what At 37 he has given a masterful lesson, with seven goals and a handful of assists, becoming the axis from which the entire team has pivotedor. Salva Sevilla has rejected a great offer from China to continue at Mallorca for at least one more season.

In the hope that this streak of promotions and relegation is finally interrupted, the club will start working on the planning of the next season as of tomorrow. Luis García Plaza not only has a current contract, but the promotion guarantees him one more season on the Mallorcan bench. From here it is necessary to decide if the 4.5 million that cost the rights of Amath, author of nine goals, are paid, or if the wayward Budimir is recovered, but that is a debate that for the moment is postponed because what is now is celebrate this great success.