Prost believes the championship can be interesting with few races

Formula 1 continues its work to set up a new schedule. The category is open to all options as long as security can be guaranteed. However, not all teams are willing to go through any scenario.

One of the goals of any team, like all companies, is not to lose money. That is the reason why one of the team managers considers that a season with less than ten races would not be profitable due to the costs of each trip as well as the simple manufacture of the car.

“We would lose money with eight races. Then our travel and logistics costs would exceed revenue,” Auto Motor und Sport said in statements.

However, not everyone shares this vision. Bernie Ecclestone does see a season with just eight runs feasible. However, it places the focus on the problems that may exist regarding mobility. It should be remembered that not all teams are based in the same country and that holding a GP requires passing through airports.

“There should be eight races without any problem. The problem is whether or not the teams will be able to leave Italy, whether the tire supplier will be able to leave Italy. That will be the problem,” he told Sunday Express.

Alain Prost does not think that the ideal would be to be able to reach 18 races. Despite this, he does not think it will be a great inconvenience if the number of GPs is significantly less. As far as show is concerned, Formula 1 would not be too affected.

“Some say you have to do 18 races for the championship to be beautiful. But when I started in 1980 with 11 races there was an average of 15 or 16. So if we had only 11 or 12, we can still have a great championship. I think we have to be a bit magnanimous in this, “he said for Canal Plus.

