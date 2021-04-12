A team from Colombia takes to the pitch … with only seven starters!

04/12/2021 at 11:22 AM CEST

EFE

Águilas Doradas was forced to play with only seven players against Boyacá Chicó after registering 15 players infected with covid-19 and seven more injured, despite the fact that he warned about the situation he was experiencing since last Thursday.

The team gallantly lasted 57 minutes without their rival, who had four more players, scoring him. Substitute goalkeeper Juan David Valencia had to remove his gloves and settled in as center back, a position in which he did not do badly.

In minute 79, the referee suspended the game -when it was already 0-3- because midfielder Giovanni Martínez was injured and due to the impossibility of completing the minimum of seven players required to play a game in Colombia.