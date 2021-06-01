A team explores the bottom of the Philippine Trench for the first time at 10,000 meters depth

For the first time in history, a team of researchers managed to dive into the Philippine Trench and this is what they found.

The third deepest grave in the world is in Asia. To over 10,000 meters below the surface, a study conducted by Dr. Deo Florence Onda had the objective of explore the depths of the Philippine Trench, looking for extremophilic life forms or phenomena of nature never seen before. This is what he found.

On the last frontier of the world

Photo: Verola Media / Caladan Oceanic

In the oldest seabed on the planet, is the Emden Deep: one of the deepest sections of the Philippine Trench, which is extends up to about 1,600 kilometers, with a width of approximately 30. No one had ever managed to penetrate this far into history, until now.

Dr. Onda, as a microbial oceanologist, considers himself an adventurous man. In the manner of the nineteenth-century explorers, he engaged in an expedition that science had never been able to specify, due to the complexity involved in entering research projects of this magnitude. At 33 years old, he is the first to fully achieve it:

“No one can prepare for the feeling itself. You don’t know what to expect. It really was the mental preparation, being in a small submersible without freaking out while diving and saying goodbye to the world, “he said.

There are scientists who refer to this type of effort as similar to space missions, due to the inhospitable and inaccessible conditions that researchers have to submit to. However, during 12 hours in March 2021, Onda and his team descended to observe the panorama at 10,000 meters from the surface.

We suggest: NASA will launch 128 squid and 5,000 tardigrades into space next week

12 hours in the Philippine Trench

Photo: Verola Media / Caladan Oceanic

The team of scientists did not know what to expect. Although it is true that they were looking for forms of life never before observed, the horizon was diffuse: no one had ever been down there.

According to Onda, the first description of the Philippine Trench dates from just 70 years ago. A more detailed study was outlined in the 1970s, although the technology to look in more detail was lacking. After 50 years, this was Onda’s testimony, after descending 10 thousand meters on Earth:

“It was an opportunity for us to see what is happening there, which has never been seen before,” said the researcher. “When we were about to hit the bottom, I expected to see scary things crawling through the windows.”

As they descended, they became aware of a whitish body approaching the ship. At first, they thought it was a jellyfish. Once they got close enough, they realized that it was just plastic. This is seen in the images collected in the study:

The silhouette of the plastic bag can be seen in the lower left area of ​​the image. Photo: Verola Media / Caladan Oceanic

This was one of the most important finds of the expedition: in the last trench of the world there is human garbage, as described by the expert.

“There were a lot of plastics, a pair of pants, a shirt, a teddy bear, packaging and a lot of plastic bags. Even I didn’t expect that, and I do research on plastics, ”he said. “[…]. Witnessing the extent of pollution and witnessing the severity of the plastics problem from the surface to the bottom of the ocean is something else. “

With this, Onda and his team concluded what we already knew: garbage sinks and does not disappear. Conversely, reaches to the last corners of the world. The most ambitious investigation mission in the Philippines served to confirm that atropogenic contamination, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is reaching the most remote corners of the planet “And it’s not going anywhere unless we stop producing it.”

Keep reading:

Every city has a unique group of microbes (and it can be identified by your shoe)

How many colors can you see the Moon? Find out in this NASA image