Since the face-to-face classes were suspended on March 16, Public TV broadcasts educational content for children who are at home on a daily basis. In the last few days, some teacher errors in simple mathematical operations went viral, sparking a discussion: Is it a deep failure in training or, rather, isolated errors that, in general, are not broadcast on television?

Each program is led by a journalist and a teacher. The two errors belong to the cycle intended for sixth and seventh grade students and, in both cases, they show multiplication with decimal numbers. In the first one, the teacher of Seguimos Educando multiplies 4.35 X 10, which gives her the result 40.35 instead of the correct one that would have been 43.5.

In the following video, you have a similar flaw: you are wrong to shift the comma. The slogan reads 789.9 X 100. Instead of the correct result, which would have been 78,990, the teacher came up with another number: « I passed two places and it’s 7,899, right? », He says.

The two errors on Public TV exploded on Twitter. With some irony, the first comments were of the style: “Knowledge does not take vacations, pauses or rest. We closed the week with more math classes on Public Television, ”economist Manuel Adorni tweeted.

Soon the videos went viral and the humorous comments raised others of concern: « Is teacher training so bad in Argentina? », « Is that the quality of education that our children have access to? ».

Different teachers and education specialists came out to support the teacher and downplayed the mistake. According to them, teachers coexist with error, only that they are hardly ever filmed live, and even promote new instances of learning.

“Many times I was wrong giving classes. From spelling mistakes to some conceptual confusion that I prefer to forget. The difference with the TV boss is that nobody filmed me. But of course, the one who never taught has no idea and thinks it is easy ”, commented Mariano Narodowski, teacher and former Minister of Education of the city of Buenos Aires.

Flavio Buccino, teacher and consultant in education, adhered to the previous view: « It is around here and the fantastic ability to turn that error into a new learning situation as teachers do in our daily lives. »

For her part, Karina Galperin, professor at the Torcuato Di Tella University, stated: « As a teacher and a former student, I warmly welcome those who discover now that those who teach are often wrong when teaching, even on their own specialty subjects. «