A teacher confronts a young man vaccinated against Covid-19 who was not wearing a mask: “You are an idiot”

Being vaccinated against the coronavirus does not mean that you can stop using the mask. This is one of the speeches that health workers give every day to prevent those who have already inoculated the antidote from trusting themselves and from infecting others who have not received their dose. However, some young people ignore the advice of professionals and this can lead to confrontations like the one that took place in a school in Wisconsin, in the United States.

A secondary school teacher from Poynette, in the aforementioned American state, he insulted a student who was not wearing a mask on Tuesday and he hid behind the fact that he had been vaccinated against Covid-19. A video recorded by another classmate shows the moment of the discussion between the two.

In the clip, the young man is seen sitting on the ground while the teacher, who has not yet been identified, calls him an imbecile and disrespectful. “I don’t care if you’re vaccinated, you idiot!”the woman yells as she points at him. “I don’t want to get sick and die. There are other people you can infect just because you’re vaccinated. You know what? You’re not a special person around here. You are a jerk“added the educator.

The teacher insists that the student should show respect for others, to which the student responds that he does. During the same school day, Poynette District Administrator Matthew Shappell indicated on his Facebook account that the educator will be on administrative leave “pending the result of the investigation”. However, the publication was removed, according to some local media.

It should be noted that in the town of Poynette it is mandatory wearing of masks in school buildings and on transportation.