A tax reform that mourns

Since last April 15, the world has its eyes on Colombia and not precisely because of the aroma of its coffee or the beauty of its geography.

President Iván Duque, together with his government cabinet, proposed a tax reform which stipulated an increase in VAT on various products and services, including certain goods that were exempt from it, in order to cover the deficit left by the coronavirus in the national economy.

The reaction of the ordinary citizen was immediate. With their pockets reduced after the country’s tough economic situation and with the third wave of COVID-19 infections in tow, thousands of Colombians took to the streets to demand the elimination of the tribute.

It should be remembered that according to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics of Colombia (DANE), the national unemployment rate in March 2021 compared to March 2020, went from 12.6% to 14.6%.

Unions, students, political parties raised their voices against it. What soon began as a clamor to ask that the reform be stopped and another alternative be sought, ended up mourning an entire country, once again, to the horror of the repression of police forces.

After the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, President Duque asked the congress to withdraw the tax bill, in addition to invoking a consensus in order to find a less aggressive economic solution. But the pain of losses remains active.

We have already evidenced for decades the consequences that the repression of the Public Forces brings, in addition to the current wounds that remain in the Colombian unconscious after the guerrillas and paramilitary bodies, without counting on the most recent examples in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Today, the claim for the rise in the cost of living has been transformed into a call for justice for the hundreds of wounded and the murder of 19 people, between police and civilians.

Faced with unfortunate events and regardless of ideologies, violence can never be the answer. Let us always keep in mind the wise words of Mahatma Ghani: “There is no way to peace, peace is the way.”

