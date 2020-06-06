In the intimacy of renowned castles in south-western France, or in a grand hotel, the tasting of young wines from the 2019 vintage – a unique system of selling great wines from Bordeaux – has had to be reinvented due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Without a mask, but with the hydroalcoholic gel at hand, some merchants and journalists taste in a very small committee the tastings of the different properties in Bordeaux, far from the usual hubbub that used to surround the week of the “primeurs” (young wines) in early April.

For the first time, the Margaux wine estate (Médoc) tasted its best wines with a very specific organization: sessions for four people, for 30 minutes and in individual tasting places, regularly disinfected.

As every year, the castles and vineyards have opened their doors to professionals, but in a more restricted way: only merchants and journalists have the privilege of coming to taste.

Unlike in other years, there is not a single Asian, American or British. But these have been able, despite everything, to discover the 2019 harvest in their own homes, thanks to the sending of samples as early as April.

Some even have the right to video tastings. “That allows a dialogue, and opens different perspectives of work”, acknowledges Julien Viaud, from the Rolland & associés laboratory in Pomerol, who describes 2019 as a “good vintage”.

“2019 lies in elegance, in fruit (…) For merlot, there are notes of black cherry, and aromas of currant for cabernet”, estimates this winemaker.

“It will be pleasant to drink in five years” he predicts, and highlights the “complexity” of the wine, as well as the absence of “aggressive tannins”.

These young wines, now valued while they are still in the winemaking process, will be delivered within 18 to 24 months. Their sales allow properties to obtain some liquidity, and buyers to buy great wines at a better price, which then disappear from the market or will have unattainable prices.

– Difficult situation –

At the château Lascombes vineyard in Margaux, samples have been sent “for a month” to merchants, journalists, importers or distributors, says CEO Dominique Befve, who exports 80% of their wines.

The context was difficult since before the confinement – in mid-March, in France – with the sales of Bordeaux in decline at the national and international level.

“Everything was difficult four or five months before the covid-19, which has ruined the low hopes we had then,” explains the person in charge. “For our importers, it is difficult to buy now” and receive the product later, in this uncertain context, he added.

“The covid-19 adds to an already complicated trend in the wine trade due to tariffs imposed by the United States. Then there was Brexit, when the English are very important wine merchants,” stresses winemaker Eric Boissenot.

However, some confirm an interest in this 2019 vintage in this atypical “primeurs” campaign involving 250 castles and vineyards that represent 3% of Bordeaux’s volumes and 20% of its value.

Of the total of the twenty castles and vineyards that have announced their prices, the trend is for them to fall from 20 to 30%, compared to last year.

“But sales work well for the first wines” on the market, reports the Interprofessional Council for Bordeaux wine.

