A system of sensors reduces the risk of battery explosion

And, as experts warn, there are many similar battery cabinets in operation today that, sooner or later, could end up experiencing exactly the same failures.

According to experts, “depending on the size of the cell, these gases can come out in a very high volume, and also very quickly, so they can cause a fire or even an explosion.”

To develop it, its designers came up with a versatile system that could work with a wide variety of sensors. In addition, they developed a early warning system that allows dangerous gases to be safely expelled, so it pursues the purpose of reducing the risk of explosions.