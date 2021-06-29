A synthetic meat factory enters service

Killing animals to eat their meat has historically been an essential activity of the human being. The origin of this behavior is lost in the mists of time. Hunting (including fishing) and livestock provide meat to humanity. However, there are more and more human beings on the planet, and the natural resources needed to raise huge numbers of farm animals are finite and increasingly close to being insufficient. At the same time, conscientious scruples about having to survive by killing intelligent animals grow.

Vegetarian or vegan diets are a way to ensure a sustainable diet for all humanity and without remorse about the animals eaten, but the ideal would be to have meat without having to go through the whole traditional process that leads to obtaining it. .

One possibility to achieve this is what has been called “synthetic meat” or “artificial meat”. The concept is quite simple in theory but has been complex and difficult when trying to implement it. A few cells are taken from an animal and from them tissue is grown of the same type that would be extracted from the animal and sold at the butcher shop. When the mass of tissue is large enough, it can be cooked and eaten. If the techniques used for this are sufficiently optimized, the meat production can be much higher than by the traditional route and also with a much lower consumption of resources. And all this without killing or mistreating animals.

The company Future Meat Technologies, based in Rehovot, Israel, was founded in 2018 with the aim of launching a business in a totally new commercial field: that of the production of synthetic meat for its commercialization within the food sector. Future Meat Technologies succeeded in developing technology to produce such unique meat at an affordable cost and recently launched what is considered to be the world’s first synthetic meat factory.

With the capacity to produce 500 kilograms of meat products per day, equivalent to 5,000 hamburgers, this factory makes cell-based meat production a reality on an industrial scale.

A part of Future Meat Technologies’ synthetic meat factory. (Photo: Future Meat Technologies)

Currently, the factory can produce synthetic chicken, pork and lamb, without the use of animal serum or genetic modifications. Synthetic beef production will start in the near future. Future Meat Technologies’ technology allows fast production cycles, about 20 times faster than traditional livestock farming, and allows production densities to be reached 10 times higher than what is normal in the conventional meat industry.

“After demonstrating that farmed meat can reach cost parity faster than the market anticipated, this factory marks a before and after,” says Yaakov Nahmias, Founder and Scientific Director of Future Meat Technologies. Nahmias is known for his outstanding scientific research work at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel.

The company’s goal is to make synthetic meat affordable for everyone, while ensuring that the products produced are delicious, healthy and sustainable. Regarding the latter, the company’s production process is expected to generate 80% less greenhouse emissions and use 99% less land and 96% less fresh water, compared to traditional production of meat.

Future Meat Technologies aims to reach grocery store shelves in the United States in 2022 and is currently managing the corresponding permitting process with regulatory agencies in multiple territories. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)