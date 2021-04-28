A swollen Penya passed over the Manresa

04/28/2021 at 11:52 PM CEST

EFE

Joventut put a foot and a half in the Endesa League play-offs by adding their eighteenth victory this Wednesday against Baxi Manresa (96-68) in a Catalan derby that the green and black took easily in a great second half in which they endorsed 60 points to the team led by Pedro Martínez.

JOV

MAN

YOUNG, 96

(21 + 15 + 29 + 31): Ferran Bassas (12), Pau Ribas (11), Joel Parra (8), Conor Morgan (8), Ante Tomic (11) -starting five-, ‘Neno’ Dimitrijevic (14 ), Shawn Dawson, Vladimir Brodziansky (13), Albert Ventura (6), Simon Birgander (13), Miguel Allen and Arneu Parrado.

BAXI MANRESA, 68

(17 + 12 + 16 + 23): Dani García (3), Makai Mason (2), Seth Hinrichs (6), ‘Juanpi’ Vaulet (12), Yankuba Sima (7) -starting five-, Scott Eatherton (18 ), Frankie Ferrari (4), Guillem Jou, Eulis Báez (5), Rafa Martínez (3) and Matt Janning (8).

REFEREES

Juan Carlos García, Luis Miguel Castillo and Yasmina Alcaraz. Without eliminated for fouls.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 34th round of the Endesa men’s basketball league played behind closed doors at the Palau Olímpic (Badalona).

The black-green coral game reappeared with six players scoring ten or more points, including Simon Birgander with brand-new double figures with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The game of the green-black team and the defense in the second half against a Baxi Manresa, which ended with a sad 6/29 in triples, gave them a comfortable victory.

The first half remained equal until the final minutes of the second quarter when the success of Pau Ribas and Ferran Bassas allowed the locals go to the changing rooms with seven rental points (36-29).

Until that moment there was an exchange of blows without any team acquiring significant income, with the Manresa players compensating with the points of their pivots, especially Eatherton, his bad percentage from the three-point line (2/15).

Bassas and Pau Ribas’s triples in the first quarter allowed Badalona’s men to control the score and finish the first quarter four up (21-17) after two brilliant plays by Dimitrijevic.

Points were scarce at the start of the second quarter (27-27, min. 17) and only Ante Tomic’s class (eight points) broke the tedium. Two final points for the Croatian allowed Penya to go into halftime with a comfortable seven-point income (36-29).

Conor Morgan stops an unfortunate Frankie Ferrari

| EFE

Ribas and Tomic launched La Penya in the third period and a 23-6 run He put them 24 points ahead (59-35. min. 28) with Brodziansky culminating the set that broke the match.

Matt Janning scored two consecutive triples that put the locals on alert (61-44, min. 29) but a time-out by Carles Duran brought calm to his team, who with two points from Bassas finished the fourth twenty up (65-45).

Two consecutive triples by Albert Ventura and a two plus one by Brodziansky closed the game with 74-47 with seven minutes remaining. Joventut did not stop against an overwhelmed rival against the local game and the locals went up to a maximum difference of thirty two points (92-60) to finish prevailing by a resounding 96-68 and get even closer to the qualifying rounds for the title.