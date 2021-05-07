A switch to choose if you boot between Linux or Windows is the friendliest maker project in recent weeks

Those who install multiple operating systems on their computers know how to bootloaders are a fundamental part of that experience. With them it is possible to choose if you want that when you turn on your computer it starts with Windows or Linux, for example.

A user was tired of having to make that choice on the bootloader screen, so a nice little switch was created with which you choose which operating system want to use on every reboot. Fantastic, don’t you think?

We like physical switches

Stephen Holdaway was tired of turning on his computer every day and come across your bootloader screen, the well-known GRUB (GRand Unified Bootloader) for GNU / Linux. This little software takes care of allowing one to choose which of the operating systems on that machine to start.

To choose that operating system one should normally use the keyboard arrows (up and down) and hit Enter when selecting the one you want to start at that particular boot.

Holdaway confessed that a dual-boot system with Windows and Linux is a great way to have the best of both worlds, but when using GRUB that choice robs you a few seconds and I wanted to make it a lot more direct.

How to do it? Easy: with a physical switch. Although GRUB doesn’t quite make this easy, this user came up with disguising their USB storage device switch.

A simple STM32 board It served him well: he only had to change the USB descriptor to “disguise” it, which allowed him to program that little circuit and assign the two positions of the switch so that one would automatically start Windows and the other Linux.

Holdaway had to solve some more challenges, such as the format of that “fake USB key” (which decided that it would be FAT12 for its simplicity) and from there GRUB’s own options, which has a command called ‘source’ to choose the configuration file, were enough to complete the project.

The result is fantastic: a little switch that you attached to your table and that allows you to directly choose which operating system to boot.

A great idea that shows how these projects can give surprising solutions to small problems.

More information | Hackaday