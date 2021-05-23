A survey reveals that Germans do not trust autonomous driving

Germany has just passed its autonomous driving bill. A rule that, in the absence of the approval of the Federal Council, will begin to be implemented quickly. The first autonomous cars will be able to drive themselves in 2022. However, a survey shows that Germans do not trust them enough.

Drive or take us, the big question for those of us who do not have a driver, which is the other option. For many, driving yes or yes, but the arrival of autonomous cars with Level 3 functions allow the car to perform the function and free us from it, although we have to maintain supervision. It is the condition of the new autonomous driving law that has recently been passed in Germany.

The first standard in Europe, and practically in the world, that opens the door to autonomous cars. The German Government, and the German Automotive Industry Association, intend to implement it rapidly with the aim of making it a reality in 2022. What’s more, lay the groundwork for the highest level for now feasible, level 4 in which human supervision practically disappears. However, the acceptance of the citizens is rather different, because a survey carried out in Germany reveals that the Germans do not completely trust this technology.

Germans don’t trust self-driving cars for private use, but they do trust taxis

Three out of five Germans do not trust autonomous driving

Conducted on a population of 2057 participants, who were asked about driving, ownership and use of the car, the results indicate that 58% do not think about autonomous cars, while 48% say that it causes them fear, and 23% are more concerned about this form of driving. To the final question, if they understand that at one point in time, all cars will be autonomous, 43 percent are undecided.

The survey also indicates that 35 percent of the Germans consulted are convinced that autonomous cars will reduce accidents and make traffic a safer environment, compared to 42% who think the opposite. In the same order of the study, 36% consider that fully autonomous driving, level 4, would be more feasible for robo-taxis. A very close percentage, 28 percent, consider it suitable for the car sharing fleet, and practically the same – 27% – would think to buy and rent an autonomous car.

Very striking results, especially for large German manufacturers who are seriously working on the most advanced autonomous technology. The most luxurious Mercedes models already have Level 3 solutions, available from the beginning of 2022, and they work at level 4, while the Wolfsburg giant has already announced functions of this level in the ID. Buzz for the middle of the decade and also for the future Volkswagen Trinity, solutions that will be extended to the entire German group.