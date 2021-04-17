a surprising return to the past

Described as “Europe’s largest new technology gathering”, the Berlin International Broadcasting Fair has long been known for showcasing the latest in Consumer electronics. In 1963, the flagship product was the audio cassette, and it was presented by its creator, the Dutch engineer Lou Ottens, who died at the beginning of last March.

Cassettes revolutionized the habits of listening to music, until then limited to vinyl records, which were much less manageable. Suddenly, thanks to car radios and Sony’s legendary music player, it was possible to enjoy music individually away from home.

Additionally, being able to re-record multiple times to the same medium allowed music lovers to create and circulate their own compilations. On the height of its popularity, in 1989, the cassette sold 83 million units in the UK alone.

Although it was later dethroned, first for the Compact Disc and then for digital files (mp3 and mp4), the cassette retains a special place in the world. history of sound technology. Compilations were actually the ancestor of playlists, and the Walkman was the forerunner of the iPod.

Although it is considered aesthetically and physically inferior to the vinyl record, invented earlier, the cassette tape is undergoing a kind of rebirth. For sentimental reasons, but also because the cancellation of concerts allows lesser-known artists to earn income from their work.

Go back to “rewind”

In the context of a pandemic that has caused immense damage to the music industry, 2020 could be called the “year of the cassette.”

According to figures from the British Phonographic Industry, 156,542 cassettes were sold in the UK last year, a record since 2003. an increase of 94.7% compared to 2019. Pop icons like Lady Gaga or Dua Lipa have started releasing their latest songs on cassettes… and they’re selling like hotcakes.

For those of us old enough to have known tapes when they were a popular musical medium, This resurgence may seem surprising. After all, even in their glory days, cassettes have always been a poor medium.

They didn’t have the aesthetic appeal or romantic flair of the vinyl record in its sleeve. Later, they suffered in comparison to the ease of use, brightness, and sound quality of the CD. And there is no music lover over the age of 35 who does not have a horrible anecdote to tell about his favorite album or compilation, swallowed and spit into the air by the car player or a portable device.

Lou Ottens himself considers the return of this reproductive medium “absurd”. In his opinion, “nothing could match the sound” of the CD, in whose development he has also played a key role. For him, the ultimate goal of any musical listening medium is the clarity and precision of the sound, although he acknowledges the nod to nostalgic listeners.

A basket of feeling

As a specialist in popular music, I can’t help but wonder if the purely utilitarian point of view of Lou Ottens It does not overlook an essential aspect of the cassette and its sound: the recent resurgence of popular culture.

After all, the cultural appreciation of music goes far beyond a debate limited to sound quality. Our love for music and the cultural rituals that accompany it are complex and deeply social, and not only affect our ears.

Today’s renewed interest in the record is sometimes explained by a desire to return to the higher quality sound of vinyl. But it is also often seen as a cultural movement returning to an iconic and heritage medium that people can touch, handle and appreciate together, unlike a digital archive. Although less iconic, the cassettes also represent moments in cultural history beloved by music lovers.

In the mid-2010s, as part of my PhD, I conducted a study on the first signs of the resurgence of the cassettes at indie rock and punk in Glasgow.

I’ve asked musicians, labels, and fans about this phenomenon. During these conversations, the material side of these objects, their physical and tangible presence, was cited as a motivating element. “I like to own things. Everyone is dying now, but I like to have them,” a fan told me. “It is my passion. Music is my passion and This is how I spend my money. “

There is also an economic reason for the resurgence of the tape. As debates about the need for streaming services To remunerate artists, freelance musicians have been using the sale of physical equipment as a source of income for some time.

So much for the glasgow groups as for today’s independent artists, cassettes represent a really advantageous medium from an economic point of view by providing a physical product much cheaper than a vinyl record, which has to be pressed. As a record label manager told me, “We tend to release songs on tape because it is cheap to produce, it allows you to easily recoup costs, and bands can make a little money off it.”

Although the motives of these independent artists have little to do with the recent infatuation with cassettes by pop stars, the two phenomena probably have to do with the desire to have audio media that we can play in a world where digital technology and screens are ubiquitous.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have said they have felt a sense of detachment from digital technology. It does not seem unreasonable to suggest that this desire for something tangible, sublimated by nostalgia for an era without Covid, explains the resurgence of the audio cassette, almost 60 years after its birth in Berlin.

Iain Taylor is Professor of Music Industries at Birmingham City University.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.