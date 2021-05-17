a surprise that leaves us frozen

After the devastating and counterpoint blow they dealt us at the end of the episode “In Dreams” (6 × 12) of Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), the foreword by “JD” (6 × 13) is an obvious consequence of it, a scene whose tension is due to an attitude that is quite inappropriate in one of the main characters, who continue to evolve as they are influenced by the circumstances they face in this zombie apocalypse.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that we needed you to delve into the feelings of June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) after the tragedy that occurred in “The Door” (6 × 08) and her reaction at the closing of “Things Left to Do” (6 × 09), so here we have another sample of the mime with which showrunners address the storytelling of the series.

Not only that, if it could seem that this chapter was going to be limited to a development in which things were discovered about the new threat of the enlightened, with Teddy Maddox (John Glover), at the head, it transforms into something different soon. , Y they leave us frozen with an absolutely unexpected appearance. Or, rather, because of the surprising identity of who appears.

How well spun ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ is now

AMC

And, in case the above is not enough to keep us satisfied with what emerges from the hat of Fear the Walking Dead in this episode, the next revelation finishes the job: The danger facing this group of survivors of the zombie hecatomb is directly related to a story that one of the characters told two seasons ago. And we are delighted to know how well Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg spin.

But it is that, in addition, in “JD” take the opportunity to give us an update of what there is between Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry’s weathervane (Christine Evangelista), an issue that we have been dragging on since we knew in depth the organization of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in The Walking Dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010), who is directly named in this episode.

At the same time, the scriptwriters add another piece of the puzzle on motivations and internal processes of the man with the burn since he left the mother series in “Wrath” (8 × 16) and we saw him in this spin-off from “Humbug’s Gulch” (5 × 03). A piece linked, to make matters worse, to the other emotional part of the plot in this chapter of Fear the Walking Dead.

Wishing the past catches up with us

AMC

On the other hand, you really We would like the new character to have a good tour played by none other than Keith Carradine, a veteran actor we have seen as Tom Frank in Nashville (Robert Altman, 1975), the Armand d’Hubert from The Duelists (Ridley Scott, 1977), the outlaw Wild Bill Hickock in Deadwood (David Milch, 2004-2006) or the Frank Breitkopf of Criminal Minds (Jeff Davis, 2005-2020).

Also as Frank Lundy in Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2011), the Julian Decker of Damages (Glenn Kessler, Todd A. Kessler and Daniel Zelman, 2007-2012), Wyatt in The Big Bang Theory (Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, 2007-2019), Sheriff John Taggart of Cowboys and Aliens (Jon Favreau, 2011) or Lou Solverson in Fargo (Noah Hawley, since 2014).

Likewise, we are disconcerted that “JD” was made by a rookie like Aisha taylor, in whose curriculum there is no other film contribution other than this episode of Fear the Walking Dead. But it is clear that he deserved the confidence of the AMC because, without showing off in the audiovisual apparatus, has allowed the actors to carry the weight of the drama that unfolds.

In this way, it has achieved that they interact in a credible and efficient way and some very emotional scene which, later, has served to resolve the other half of the episode and, in addition and its mood, the disagreement at the beginning. And, with what they build here, one already wants to know if the past will catch up with who can become one of the great enemies in The Walking Dead franchise.

