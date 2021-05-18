A surfer dies after a shark attack in eastern Australia

A man died this Tuesday from injuries caused as a result of the bite on the thigh of a shark while surfing on Tuncurry Beach, more than 310 kilometers north of Sydney, the first recorded death from a shark attack in 2021 in Australia.

The victim was attended by emergency services after being rescued from the water, although they failed to save his life, the New South Wales State Police reported in a statement.

As a result of the incident, the Australian authorities closed the Tuncurry beach and a nearby beach, in the town of Forster, and started a operational to search and identify the shark who attacked the surfer.

The record of shark attacks in Australia recorded by the Taronga Zoo indicates that, until this incident, in 2021 no one had yet lost their lives by the attack of a shark, although two were previously injured.

In 2020, 8 deaths were recorded -the last one in November-, following 27 shark attacks in Australia.