A supermarket in Poland uses artificial intelligence to reduce food waste

05/06/2021 at 10:46 AM CEST

In the United States alone (the world’s largest producer) the Department of Agriculture estimates that between 30 and 40% of food ends up in the trash. This is an environmental and economic problem, since food waste is one of the major causes of gas emissions. A startup called Wasteless thinks machine-learning can play its cards to manage this problem.

The company has developed an Artificial Intelligence that automatically reduces the price of perishable food that remains longer in time. The closer the product is to its expiration date, the cheaper it is to buy. Thus, this will be reflected in the prices of the products. After working on the system since 2016, Wasteless is testing this with Metro, one of the largest supermarkets in Poland where it is being carried out specifically in Makro, before landing in other markets.

Wasteless ensures that your system reduce food waste in stores by at least 40%. In the coming years, the company believes it can increase this figure to 80% if you refine your technology.