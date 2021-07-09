A Superclassic color aurgrede ?: Know the odds of Brazil

07/09/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This Sunday, Brazil Y Argentina will star in a new episode of the historical Superclassic of the Americas, although with a particularity: It will be under the framework of the Copa América final. The two most iconic teams on the continent will meet again in a match loaded with cabal and statistics but, above all, with immeasurable expectations of good football.

Firstly, Tite’s team arrives as the current defender of the championship, being that they were the conquerors of it in its last edition (2019). After surpass Chile (1-0) and to Peru (1-0) in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, the Auriverdes go in search of their 10th America Cup, and his fourth so far this century.

On the other hand, the group led by Lionel scaloni He will arrive at the duel with irremediable pressure on his back: the senior team hasn’t won a title since 1993, Y have not achieved a victory in Maracana since 1998. Also, in the last six volumes of the Copa América, the albiceleste has obtained four runners-up and a third place, although it continues to be the owner of the selection title with the most trophies of the competition: 14.

A SUPERCLASSIC WITH AURIVERDE COLOR

Based on the above, the bookmakers anticipate the victory of Brazil, paying it at 2.1 euros. Instead, the conquest of Argentina is priced at 3.75 euros, leaving the tie at 3 euros. However, the latter is a rather extraordinary result in the recent history between the two teams, being that their last 20 matches are divided into 5 Argentine victories, 12 Brazilian victories Y 3 draws. Even so, recurrently there is usually a variable that decants the contest for one side or another and, in this case, that variable can be Lionel messi, who is the top scorer (4) and maximum assistant (5) of the tournament.

Regardless of the aforementioned, the only thing that is completely true is that the meeting between Brazil Y Argentina It will be one that no fan of the discipline should miss, so we remember that the next Sunday, July 11 at 02.00 CET (00.00 hours GMT) Y It can be followed both on TV3 and on the Ibai Twitch channel.