Zhiyun is one of the manufacturers trying to compete in the first line of the gimbal, with draft proposals in the upper-middle range such as the Zhiyun Crane 2. The company also has a line of mobile gimbals, and Smooth X is the youngest member of the family. It is a quite peculiar stabilizer since it stands out mainly for its size and for be able to function as a selfie stick.

Beyond these peculiarities, we wanted to thoroughly analyze the Zhiyun Smooth X, to know its capabilities when it comes to stabilizing video despite be a very cheap alternative (below 100 euros) something unusual in a gimbal.

Zhiyun Smooth X data sheet

ZHIYUN SMOOTH X

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

65 x 56 x 145 mm

261 grams

PANORAMIC ANGLE

300 degree

MINIMUM SUPPORTED WEIGHT

165 grams

MAXIMUM SUPPORTED WEIGHT

235 grams

AUTONOMY

Up to 4 hours

Charging time 2h

SOFTWARE

ZY Cami app

INCLINATION ANGLE

Can’t tilt

Operational temperature

Maximum: 45 ° C

Minimum: -10 ° C

Price

69.99 euros

ZHIYUN Smooth-X [Offiziell] Faltbarer Smartphone Gimbal Stabilisator Selfie Stick Vlog Youtuber (Wei?)

Design: a « pocket » gimbal

The Zhinyun Smooth X is the size of the palm of a hand, so it fits in the pocket if the pants are somewhat wide.

The main asset of the Zhiyun Smooth X comes from its design: it is small, light and easy to carry. This stabilizer weighs only 261 grams. To put it in context, it is practically half of what the highest-end gimbal weighs in the territory of smartphones. When folded it is smaller than the palm of a hand (it measures 14 centimeters), something that literally makes it fit in a pocket if the pants are wide.

Despite being so small, it stretches like a « selfie stick », something that will give us much more angle when recording.

However, despite being so small, can extend 26 centimeters more, thanks to its « selfie stick » style mechanism. This is not common in a stabilizer and allows a whole world of possibilities at the recording level, as we will see later.

The keypad is simple: orientation change button, recording and the gimbal turn control.

Despite being finished in plastic feels great in the hand, the construction feels quality and has plenty of details, such as buttons finished in a somewhat darker color, a rubbery finish on the phone holder and a small bottom hole that allows you to put the gimbal on top of a tripod.

In short, a very good design, well finished and with the possibility of extending to increase the viewing angle. A literally pocket proposal that we have to test to see if its lightness is linked to good performance.

Connection with phone and application

Zhiyun has its own application to record, but if we want to get the most out of recording, it is usually advisable to bet on the manufacturer’s own application.

The Zhinyun Smooth X is a gimbal for phones, with two requirements to keep in mind. The first is that the minimum weight of the smartphone must be 165 grams for everything to work properly. In the same way, the maximum weight supported is 235 grams, so if we have a very large and heavy mobile we should consider using it without a cover so as not to exceed the maximum weight of the gimbal. Except for these specific cases of gigantic mobiles, the vast majority of terminals can be used without any problem.

The application is only necessary to activate the gimbal for the first time. Later the gimbal will already work with any compatible phone and we can use our camera app

To configure the gimbal for the first time we have to download the Zhiyun application. With it we have an interface to record video with various modes, although with the main drawback of being a third-party camera app, so not all mobiles will be able to squeeze their software functions with it.

Video

Timelapse

Photo

Panorama

Smart (filter mode)

Hyperlapse

Beyond this, the application is a video binder with certain tutorials and functions that we can perform with the gimbal. Therefore, our recommendation is to use the app to pair the device to the gimbal and stabilize it, to later use your phone’s own camera app, so that the HDR, the sensors and all the dedicated functions it has can be functional.

Autonomy

The Zhiyun Smooth X lasts about four hours of continuous use and it charges in about two hours. It is appreciated that it is charged using a USB Type-C cable, with its own charger. It has an LED that indicates the charge quite visually at all times, so we will not take scares when the gimbal is without a battery.

Video recording

Let’s finally talk about video recording. The function of a gimbal is to serve as a physical stabilizer, something that will allow the shots to be made in a more stable way, without vibrations. The difference between using or not using a gimbal will largely depend on your phone. If the phone stabilization is already excellent, you won’t notice much difference (although it will always be a help). However, if the phone does not stand out for its stabilization, the most common outside the high range, a gimbal is a very good option to improve our shots.

The best way to test the gimbal is to disable (if possible) phone stabilization. In this way we will see the real work that the physical stabilizer does to control vibrations and movements

In our case we have done tests with a Google Pixel 3a XL, a mid-range device with optical and electronic stabilization. To test the stabilization work with the gimbal we have disabled electronic stabilization, something that will force the Zhinyun to demonstrate what he is capable of doing with the shots.

The Zhinyun Smooth X soon reveals its strengths and weaknesses. It is a very cheap gimbal and this will influence the final result. The stabilization work is fair, it shows that it works, but it does not manage to offer us fluid shots to the minimum that we demand. In this scenario we have walked on a downhill, which forces us to intensify the footprint. The stabilizer manages to reduce a good part of the trepidation of the steps, but the trepidation of the camera is noticeable.

Running is another trial by fire for the gimbal, since it is quite difficult to stabilize the footprints. In this circumstance the gimbal manages to remove a good part of the jitter, but the results are still very improvable. The main problem with the gimbal is that it does not have multiple axes to stabilize the image, which greatly limits the results.

Another limitation of the gimbal is that we can’t adjust the planeThat is to say, we have to record as the mobile phone is placed on the support, but since it does not have an electronic movement mechanism, it cannot go from here. This greatly limits video recording, so everything is restricted to the same plane.

If we just walk smoothly on level ground, we keep noticing some vibration, despite the fact that it is relatively easy to stabilize in these types of situations. This scenario is the one that has surprised us the most (for bad), since even the electronic stabilizer of many economic phones is capable of eliminating this type of vibration.

Regarding the selfie, we found again somewhat inconsistent results. The viewing angle we liked a lot, since by extending the selfie stick and tilting the gimbal support we have a fairly open plane. However, stabilization, key in a gimbal, continues to offer improved results.

Zhiyun Smooth X, the opinion of Xataka Móvil

Zhiyun Smooth X is proof that sometimes reducing the price to the maximum is not the best idea. The product is interesting, it attracts attention for its small size and lightness, but as a stabilizer it performs very fairly and the possibilities of recording are somewhat poor since they do not have a mechanism that allows moving the mobile beyond left or right.

For 69.99 euros little more can be asked of this proposal. The Zhiyun Smooth X is the evolution of selfie sticks, though it doesn’t try to be a top-of-the-line gimbal

The proposal can be useful if we want more than a selfie stick, since for only 69.99 euros it is quite adjusted to what it offers. However, if the purpose of betting on the stabilizer is to take the most stable planes, perhaps it is better to opt for somewhat more complete alternatives, although their size is not as comfortable.